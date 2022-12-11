Man held for inappropriately touching five schoolchildren

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting five 11-year-old girls by touching them inappropriately while fixing collar mics on their dresses while they were rehearsing of a drama to be performed on the school’s annual day on Thursday.

The incident took place at an auditorium where the function was held. The police said one of the five girls returned home and informed her parents about the incident. The parents took up the matter with the school principal on Friday.

Following this, it came to light that the accused had inappropriately touched four other students as well, said police. The principal then filed a police complaint against the man, who was hired by the auditorium for supplying collar mics.

“Schoolchildren are taught about good touch and bad touch so that they can be aware of such crimes. Based on the principal’s complaint, we registered an FIR on Friday and arrested the accused on Saturday,” said an officer. He was produced before a sessions court, which remanded him to police custody till December 12.

The police said the accused, who has been booked under sections 8 (sexual assault) and 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of POCSO and Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the IPC, has no prior criminal record.