Man held for hoax call about terrorists at railway stations

THE GOVERNMENT Railway Police (GRP), with the help of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly making a phone call to police control room claiming terrorists have arrived at Dadar and Parel railway stations. The police claim that the accused, Rahul Ravidas, 21, told them that the crime was committed under the influence of alcohol. Ravidas is an original resident of Giridih in Jharkhand and works as a mason.

On June 28, around 4.55 pm, Ravidas had allegedly called up the Mumbai police control room and said terrorists have come to Dadar and Parel railway stations, following which the GRP control room were alerted and several police personnel were asked to search the entire premises of the two stations.

Apart from the GRP, the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and Quick Response Team (QRT) also searched the area and ascertained it was a hoax.