Mumbai: Man held for fake Facebook profiles of women

A man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly creating fake Facebook profiles of women offering webcam sex services. Impersonating these women, the man would extract money from customers and block them on Facebook, police said.

According to police, the activities of the accused came to light after an event manager was made aware of the impersonation by a friend, who came across her profile on Facebook with her pictures advertising webcam sex services.

Police said the page sold a “40-minute nude webcam session” for Rs 1,000 and a “20-minute nude video call” for Rs 1,500. The woman and her husband approached cyber crime expert Shubham Singh to find the culprit, police added.

“…I found that the person operating the page would accept payment only through online wallets. I posed as a customer and convinced him to give me his bank account number to transfer him the money,” Singh said.

Police said using this bank account number, Singh found an Aadhaar card linked to it, as well as a mobile phone contact linked to the document.

After the accused was identified, the woman lodged a complaint and police arrested him on Monday. Police said they had so far found the accused was operating at least three similar accounts.

