Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Man held, family booked after woman kills self

The police said that a suicide note has been recovered from the woman's residence, which claims she faced mental torture and physical harassment at the hands of a man – whom she was supposed to marry – and his family members.

The police said the woman, who stayed in Sakinaka, met the man when they were in college. (File representational)

A man was arrested on Friday and four members of his family booked on charges of abetment to suicide, extortion and conspiracy after a 28-year-old woman from Andheri allegedly ended her life by hanging herself on Thursday.

The police said the woman, who stayed in Sakinaka, met the man when they were in college. They started seeing each other in 2012 and informed their parents about their relationship four years ago. Subsequently, their families met to fix the marriage.

“The man’s parents allegedly demanded dowry and asked the woman’s family to pay for the wedding. The woman’s family refused. Since then, the man and his relatives would often call and abuse her and her family members,” said an officer.

“However, the two continued to talk. The man allegedly took money from her on the pretext of buying a house for them in Navi Mumbai.

He would constantly ask her for money and whenever she refused, he would assault her,” the officer added.

Earlier this week, the deceased came to know that the man was getting married to another woman on Wednesday. “The woman went to the hall where he was getting married but she was not allowed inside. She then went home and hanged herself using a sari,” the officer said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

A case was registered at the Saki Naka police station on Thursday after the police recovered the suicide note. “After the man’s role was identified, he was arrested,” said the officer.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 12:51:22 am
Three-day IIT-Bombay’s Techfest begins

