scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 03, 2020
Hathras rape case

Man held at railway station for using ‘fake’ BMC travel pass

According to the railway police, Chief Ticket Inspector Deepika Murty stopped a commuter, identified as Hitesh Shirwadkar (25), in Andheri railway station at 10 am on Friday and asked to see his identification and ticket.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | October 4, 2020 1:57:22 am
bmc, man held for using fake pass, mumbai man held for using forged pass, mumbai local train, indian express newsCurrently, only essential service providers as approved by the government were allowed to enter station premises and travel by train. (Representational)

A TICKET examiner of the Western Railway (WR) caught a man supplying rice to the BMC for allegedly travelling on by local train using a forged pass.

According to the railway police, Chief Ticket Inspector Deepika Murty stopped a commuter, identified as Hitesh Shirwadkar (25), in Andheri railway station at 10 am on Friday and asked to see his identification and ticket.

According to an FIR Murty lodged at the Andheri railway police station, Shirvadkar produced a travel pass issued to him by the BMC, which identified him as an employee of Rambhia Brothers, a wholesale supplier of rice in Vashi APMC market.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Police said after a countrywide lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March, the company began to supply rice to the civic body and to facilitate the movement of its employees, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation issued travel passes permitting them to use local trains.

When quizzed by Murty, however, Shirwadkar could not remember the name of his employer as he had joined the company just three to four days ago, police said.

Murty was not convinced by his answers and reported him to the railway police, which issued a notice to Shirwadkar under the Code of Criminal Procedure and allowed him to leave.

“We will make an inquiry with the BMC and the man’s employer to find out whether his pass is authentic or forged. We have not arrested him,” said Senior Inspector Bharat Chaudhari of Andheri railway police station.

Currently, only essential service providers as approved by the government were allowed to enter station premises and travel by train.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 03: Latest News

Advertisement