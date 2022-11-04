Man held after wife dies by suicide in Mumbai over his extra-marital affair

A 31-year-old woman died by suicide in Andheri (east) Wednesday allegedly because her husband was having an extra-marital affair with another woman. According to her mother, her husband and mother-in-law both physically and mentally tortured the woman, leading her to die by suicide. The woman’s husband has been arrested.

The police said the woman, Kankukumari Parmar, died by suicide around 4 pm and Thursday, her husband Prashant Parmar and mother-in-law Urmila were booked for domestic violence and abetment to suicide under Sections 306, 498A and 34 of the IPC on a complaint from woman’s mother Pawnidevi Suthar, a resident of Pali in Rajasthan. The police also picked up Prashant.

The couple got married in February 2020. The police said the Parmar family had borne all the expenses made during the 13-day wedding celebration on the promise that Kankukumari’s family would later pay back 50 per cent of the total expense.

According to the police, the harassment began sometime after the duo got married. Kankukumari on several occasions made her mother and brother talk to her in-laws about paying back half of the expenses. Pawnidevi also told the police that a year after the marriage, Kankukumari was assaulted by Prashant and returned to her maternal home. The Parmars had also told her family that she would be accepted only if half of their expenses is paid back. After a lot of pleading and an assurance to return the money, the Parmars took her back but the harassment continued, the complainant said.

In July this year, Prashant took Kankukumari for a trip to Kedarnath and Haridwar with his friends where she learnt he was having an affair. She asked him to end the affair but in return, he assaulted her. “Tired of the torture my daughter felt like dying and she ended her life,” Pawnidevi told the police.

Senior police inspector of Andheri police station Santaji Ghorpade said, “Based on the complaint we have arrested the husband.”