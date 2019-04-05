Man hacks two websites of former employer as revenge for not paying his salary, arrested

The Matunga police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old software engineer for “hacking” two websites of a Mumbai-based firm after it allegedly refused to pay his salary.

Police said the accused, Dipesh Vijaykumar Bhudbhati, who had resigned from Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd in 2016, confessed to committing the crime in order to take revenge. Bhudbhati was arrested from his residence in Bhuj, they added. He allegedly changed the password and domain number of the company’s websites, which led to a huge loss.

“I currently work for a well-known biscuit company in Gujarat and I wanted to take revenge against my previous employer due to which I hacked their two websites,” Bhudbhati allegedly told police after his arrest.

A police officer said, “The company has 19 websites, of which two received maximum online orders. Bhudbhati had fought with the senior employees of the company to get his salary of Rs 1.25 lakh but as they refused, he wanted to make them suffer.”

After noticing that the website has been hacked, the company approached police, who registered a case on August 18, 2018, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. The police then located the accused on the basis of technical evidence.