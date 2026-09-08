‘No link with PM Modi’s event’: Mumbai police after 3 men force entry, with gun

Three men allegedly carrying a suspicious government identity card and a firearm forced their way past security personnel and entered Jio World Plaza in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The BKC police registered a case of impersonation, arrested two persons and recovered the firearm, which was found to be licensed.
The arrested accused identified as Rohan Parekh, 24, and Dilip Kunde, 40. Police said Rohan Parekh is a resident of Khar while Kunde resides in Kalyan.
According to the police, three persons allegedly used suspicious government ID cards to gain entry into the mall and forced their way past security personnel while carrying a firearm. The incident took place on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Mumbai.
The suspects had arrived in BKC on Monday evening. Kunde accompanied Parekh as a bodyguard, and several police personnel were deployed due to the PM’s visit on Tuesday. During the security check, the bodyguard allegedly claimed to be a PMO official. Given the sensitive nature of the area and the heightened security arrangements, the police conducted a detailed inquiry.
During the inquiry, the police recorded the statements of Parekh and Kunde and both were taken into custody and later arrested in the case. Following the investigation, the BKC police registered a case against him for allegedly impersonating a PMO official. Police are also verifying the circumstances under which he allegedly attempted to pass himself off as a PMO official and entered the high-security area.
The case has been registered under sections 204 (personating a public servant) 337 (forgery related to government-issued identity documents) 319 (cheating by personation), and 342 (5) (Counterfeiting Device or Mark Used for Authenticating Documents) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The case has been handed over to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Police are probing the accused’s identities and backgrounds, the purpose behind their attempt to enter the premises and the circumstances in which the government identity card was allegedly used. Police officials clarified that the incident has no connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai. The incident occurred on Monday, and there is currently no evidence linking the accused or their actions to the Prime Minister’s program.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More