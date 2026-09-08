‘No link with PM Modi’s event’: Mumbai police after 3 men force entry, with gun

PM Modi was scheduled to attend an event at the BKC venue at 5.45 pm, officials said. (PTI)

Three men allegedly carrying a suspicious government identity card and a firearm forced their way past security personnel and entered Jio World Plaza in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The BKC police registered a case of impersonation, arrested two persons and recovered the firearm, which was found to be licensed.

The arrested accused identified as Rohan Parekh, 24, and Dilip Kunde, 40. Police said Rohan Parekh is a resident of Khar while Kunde resides in Kalyan.

According to the police, three persons allegedly used suspicious government ID cards to gain entry into the mall and forced their way past security personnel while carrying a firearm. The incident took place on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Mumbai.