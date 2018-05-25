Man gets life term for raping 8-year-old girl in Mumbai

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted Anil Ahire, a resident of Ghatkopar, for aggravated sexual assault and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted Anil Ahire, a resident of Ghatkopar, for aggravated sexual assault and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment.

The Mumbai sessions court on Thursday convicted a 41-year-old man of raping an eight-year-old girl on several occasions. The accused used to work at the shop of the minor girl’s uncle at Ghatkopar in 2016.

During the trial, the court held that the children these days are “not safe even in their vicinity”.

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted Anil Ahire, a resident of Ghatkopar, for aggravated sexual assault and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment. He was also fined Rs 25,000, of which Rs 15,000 would be given to the minor girl.

The court considered the testimony of the victim and the history narrated to the doctor, which according to the court was “sufficient to convict” the accused. The prosecution also examined eight witnesses.

The court held, “The children are not safe even in their vicinity due to such type of incidents happening with them by a known person. Day by day the girls are not safe rather they do not feel safe, when such acts of intrusion in life and person occur. The victims also have right to live and move around freely.”

According to the prosecution, the minor girl’s father owns a medical shop and next to it, her uncle runs a footwear shop in Ghatkopar. There is a godown beside the footwear shop. On December 18, 2016, the victim’s mother was manning the footwear shop along with her two daughters. The other members of the family had gone to their native place to attend a wedding. At 3.15 pm, the mother asked the victim to get ready for her drawing class. After a few minutes, she could not find her daughter when she went to check on her.

The mother then started called her and found her coming out of the godown. When she inquired with her that what she was doing in the godown, the girl told her mother that while she had gone to get ready, Ahire came from behind and beat her up with a stick. He then took her to the godown, where he had raped her. The minor added that even earlier Ahire had raped her twice.

The mother immediately called up her husband and informed him. Later they filed a complaint with the police.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App