Mumbai: Man gets life term for murder of two in Juhu

Over eight years after a 45-year-old woman and her manager were murdered in a Juhu flat, a sessions court on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment. The court, however, acquitted two others, stating that there was no sufficient evidence against them.

While Bhimsingh Tikaram Bika was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment, Prembahadur and Ramsingh were acquitted.

Kavita Suchak and Prakash Bagwe were found murdered on August 30, 2011, with valuables missing from the house. On the day of the incident, Kavita’s husband, Yogesh, was traveling to the US, and their three children had gone to school.

The prosecution had claimed that Ramsingh and absconding accused, Teksingh, were working as domestic helps with the Suchak family.

The four had allegedly come up with a plan to commit robbery at the Suchak household as they expected them to have a lot of cash and other valuables.

The police had claimed that valuables nearing Rs 4 lakh were stolen after the murders were committed.