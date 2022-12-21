Man gets life sentence for rape of minor girl during lockdown

A special court on Tuesday sentenced a 42-year-old man to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor girl during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The girl was an 11 years old when she was raped in December 2020. With schools closed due to the lockdown and her parents at work, the girl and her two younger siblings were alone at home. According to the submissions made by Special Public Prosecutor V D More, the girl’s parents went to work early morning and returned in the evening.

When the three children were playing near their home, the accused, Nagesh Gauda, approached the girl and said he wanted to give her chocolates. He then took her to a house and sexually assaulted her. When she started screaming, he took out a knife and threatened her. He also told her that if she tells anyone about the incident, he would cut her into pieces and throw her in the drain near their home. After raping her, Gauda gave the girl Rs 20.

The girl told the court that she threw the money into the drain. Nearly a week after the incident, she had a stomach ache and when one of her neighbours asked her about it, she told her about the assault. She then informed her mother and a police complaint was filed. Following investigation, Gauda was arrested.

Special Judge Priti Kumar Ghule found the accused guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and on charges of rape and criminal intimidation charges under the Indian Penal Code. The court also directed that Gauda has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 while the would be compensated by the District Legal Services Authority.