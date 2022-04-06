Man gets life sentence for mother’s murder

A sessions court Tuesday sentenced a man, Afzal Sayyed, 26, to life imprisonment for the murder of his mother. According to submissions made by additional public prosecutor Rakesh Tiwari, Sayyed resided in Mahim with his father, mother and sister. With his father out of work due to ill health, Sayyed took up a job in a call centre in 2015. He took care of household expenses while his mother worked as a domestic help.

Before the incident on November 20, 2015, his salary had been reduced, due to which he could not contribute to household expenses. The prosecution said this led to arguments between Sayyed and his mother, Habiba. On the day of the incident, Sayyed called his father, who had stepped outside for prayers. He informed him that he had an argument with his mother and had hurt her. He said that she was lying in the bathroom and asked his father to rush home and take her to the hospital. His father came home and found Habiba lying in the bathroom unresponsive with multiple injuries. She was rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival. The police later arrested Sayyed.

During the trial, 18 witnesses, including Sayyad’s father, were examined. The latter was declared hostile as he did not support the prosecution, said investigation officer Manohar Dhanavde.

Sessions judge Urmila S Joshi-Phalke relied on testimonies of the medical officer and the investigation officer.