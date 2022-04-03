Man gets jail for six months for submitting false evidence

IN A rare order, a metropolitan magistrate court this week sentenced a man to six months in jail for giving false evidence. The man was convicted for giving false evidence in the case of his brother’s murder to save an accused.

The court said the man had forgotten about the death of his brother, and the plight of his family knowing that the false evidence could lead to an ‘unjust acquittal’ of the accused.

A complaint was filed in the case against Solapur-resident Shrimant Kore on orders of the Bombay High Court in 2016. Kore had lodged an FIR in 2009 making allegations of assault against various accused, including one named Mahadeo Patil. A chargesheet was filed against Patil and others.

During the trial, Kore deposed before the court stating that Patil was the one who had assaulted him and his brother. Patil was convicted in 2013. An appeal was filed by Patil before the Bombay High Court.

In the appeal, Patil submitted an affidavit signed and sworn by Kore. Kore had mentioned then that he was in shock after seeing the dead body of his brother and out of frustration had named Patil, though he was not involved. Kore further said that he was sure that Patil had no role to play in the murder and hence he should be acquitted.

The Bombay High Court sought an explanation from Kore on why he should not be prosecuted under section 193 of the Indian Penal Code for giving false evidence as he had changed his stance from his deposition in the trial court.

Kore then told the High Court that he had named Patil out of political pressure. The High Court observed that it appeared that Patil had won over Kore and a prima facie case is made out for giving false evidence. It issued directions to the Registrar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

In 2016, the report submitted by the Registrar said that Kore had filed the affidavit with a malafide intention to save Patil and said that there is sufficient evidence to invoke sections pertaining to false evidence.

During the trial before the magistrate court, witnesses included the Registrar. Kore in his defence had submitted that he had filed the affidavit with the sole intention to help Patil get his job back as a teacher. He had submitted that he cannot read English and Marathi and hence was not aware of the contents of the affidavit. He submitted that he did not have any intent to commit fraud.

“…it is clear that the accused has deviated from his earlier statement and has made a false statement before Hon’ble High Court for reasons best known to him. When the opportunity was afforded to him to explain he went on to state that he was required to depose against the appellant out of political pressure and he is helping the appellant in securing his job back. It is unfortunate to see that, the person who is pretending to care about the job of the appellant appears to have completely forgotten about his deceased brother,” the metropolitan magistrate said in its order on Thursday.