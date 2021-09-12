Man gets five years in jail for flinging iron flute at judge, injuring staffer

A 60-year-old man was sentenced to five years in jail last week for flinging an iron flute at a sessions court judge and injuring a staffer after he pleaded guilty to the offences.

Omkarnath Pandey, who has been in custody since last January, had written to the court from jail accepting his guilt, claiming that he was “mentally tensed” during the incident.

On January 2, 2020, Pandey, had entered a courtroom in Dindoshi sessions court wearing an advocate’s coat and a white band around his neck.

According to the prosecution, Pandey had then said “Lord Krishna, aaj Krishna ka janam hua hai,” and then thrown an iron flute towards the judge sitting on the dais. The flute hit the court’s stenographer on the back, injuring her.

Pandey was taken into custody and an FIR was registered at Kurar police station. He was booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant) and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Last week, when he was being produced before the court via video-conferencing from Thane jail, he told the court that he wished to plead guilty.

He told the court that at the time of the incident, he was “mentally tensed” because his younger brother had been murdered. He added that he had realised his mistake and wanted an opportunity to reform. His lawyer told the court that Pandey should be given minimum punishment considering his age and that he had spent over one-and-a-half years in jail.

The prosecution, however, sought the maximum punishment of five years under the sections he was charged, stating that he should be given a lesson and also “to give a message to society”.

The court said the accused had come prepared to commit the offence as he pretended to be an advocate. It added that it also had to consider compensation for the stenographer. It directed that of the Rs 8,000 fine imposed on the accused along with punishment, Rs 5,000 be paid to the stenographer. It ordered for the iron flute and the advocate’s coat seized during investigation be destroyed after the appeal period is over.