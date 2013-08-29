Man gets 7-year RI for sexual assault on minor

A special PoCSOA court on Wednesday convicted a 29-year-old man and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in January.

Special judge S D Tulankar of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (PoCSOA) court also imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on Wadivel Devendra alias Chinnappa,the convict.

According to the Juhu police,on the night of January 31,the victim was sent out on an errand by her mother.

Seeing the victim alone,Devendra abducted the child and took her to the roof of one of the hutments in the area and sexually assaulted her. The child was also threatened with dire consequences if she spoke of the incident to anyone.

According to the prosecution,Devendra threatened the girl that he had killed two girls,who informed their parents about being sexually harassed by him,and that the victim,too,would meet with a similar fate if she spoke out.

Devendra was found guilty of criminal intimidation,molestation and indulging in unnatural offences.

The police said the victim narrated the incident to her parents,after she was released by the accused. The case was immediately reported to the police. Medical tests were conducted a day later.

While the investigating officer gathered statements of as many as seven witnesses,the childs testimony before the court nailed the accused. The victim confidently deposed before the court,narrating the incident. Other witnesses,too,supported the prosecution.

Devendra had maintained he was wrongly implicated and had never met the victim.

