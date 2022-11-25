scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Man gets 3 years in jail for sexually harassing minor girl on local train

The accused, Omhari Singh, had contested the charges and claimed that co-passengers had objected to the girl travelling in the general coach, which led to an argument.

The accused, Omhari Singh, had contested the charges and claimed that co-passengers had objected to the girl travelling in the general coach, which led to an argument.

A SPECIAL court recently sentenced a man to three years in jail for sexually harassing a minor girl on a local train. The accused, Omhari Singh, had contested the charges and claimed that co-passengers had objected to the girl travelling in the general coach, which led to an argument. The court, however, observed that even though she was travelling in the general coach and not the ladies coach, entry of women in the general coach was not restricted.

“The accused has tried to dispute the entire incident on the ground that due to a separate coach for women, there was no need for the victim to board in the general coach. No doubt there are separate coaches for women in the train, but definitely entry of women in the general coach is not restricted or prohibited and they can travel in the general coach like any other passenger.

“Besides this, it is a prosecution case that at the relevant time, the victim was travelling with her male friend. If they both had to travel together, the victim was required to travel in a general coach along with her male friend. So, looking at the same, nothing is abnormal to travel with male friend in a general coach,” special Judge Priya P Bankar said in her order passed on Wednesday.

More from Mumbai

“The incident has taken place in a very crowded area. There is a very adverse impact of the incident on the victim girl, on her family members and society…,” the court said, convicting the accused on charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 01:25:48 am
Next Story

Mumbai University Senate elections: New student bodies jump in the ring, to fight it out with youth wings of big outfits

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close