Man gets three years in jail for sexually abusing 4-year-old

A SPECIAL court recently sentenced a man to three years in jail for sexually abusing a four-year-old girl, his neighbour. The accused, who was in his 20s, was convicted under charges including section 354 (sexual harassment) and section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, on July 24, 2013, the four-year-old girl living in Khar told her mother that she wanted to eat wafers. When her mother asked her to go to a shop below their building to get the wafers, the child said she would not go alone. On being asked why, she told her mother that there was a “ganda uncle” (bad uncle) downstairs.

The mother realised that the child had been refusing to go downstairs alone for over two weeks.

After she prodded the child further, the girl revealed that she, along with her friends had gone to see pigeons near their house a few weeks earlier. The next day, when she was alone, the accused approached her and said he would show her pigeons. He then took her to his house and sexually abused her, the prosecution said.

The mother asked the girl to show her where the man lived. The girl took her to the house and identified the accused. According to the statement of the mother, the family of the accused requested her to not approach the police. Later in the night, after the girl’s father reached home, they filed an FIR with Khar police. Deposing in court, the victim had given details of rape by the accused. The court did not find him guilty of the charge. Among the witnesses examined was a medical officer who said there were no injuries found on the girl’s private parts. He further said it was possible due to the time lapse between the incident and the medical examination that no injuries were found.

