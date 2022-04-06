Man gets 25 years in jail for rape of minor daughter

A special court has sentenced a man to 25 years in jail for raping his 13-year-old daughter. The accused was found guilty on charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Judge Bharti Kale said on Monday that the accused deserves no leniency as he caused immeasurable pain and trauma to his own daughter. “A father lays a foundation of security, trust and love. A father makes his daughter’s life safe and protects her from getting hurt. But the victim’s father himself has caused immeasurable pain to her. The childhood trauma is bound to affect the victim. The court is confident that she will cope with the same with the help and guidance from various agencies established under the POCSO Act,” the court said. It also directed that the girl be compensated Rs 15,000 under the victim compensation scheme.

The incident came to light in 2021 when the girl informed her grandmother about the repeated abuse. The accused, who is separated from his wife and the girl’s mother, denied the allegations, claiming that he was being framed. In his defence, he claimed that the incident could not have occurred as they lived in a crowded locality and the girl could have raised her voice for help.

“Failure of the victim to raise shouts definitely does not in any way create doubt in her evidence as the person in authority and on whom the victim’s life was dependent, had performed such acts. The victim’s failure to raise shouts is mainly for the reason that there is fear in the mind of children that if a close relative commits such nature of acts then what will happen to their life if they resist as the uncertainty of future loom large in their mind. Such kind of fear is real when the children are not protected in their own house and they are afraid of the world outside,” the court said. It said that the victim’s mother had already left her and her siblings so her situation was more vulnerable.