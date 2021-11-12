Man gets 12 years in jail for rape of 12-year-old girl

A special court on Thursday sentenced a man to 12 years in jail for the repeated rape of a 12-year-old girl in 2012.

The court acquitted four others, including another man who was booked for raping the girl, and three men booked for forcing her to marry the accused in 2013.

The court had in 2019 directed three Mumbai Police personnel to face trial for coercing the minor to marry the accused but the trial against them is currently stayed.

The court convicted the 41-year-old man on charges, including rape under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the prosecution led by Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma, the minor was gangraped by the 41-year-old and a 37-year-old accused inside a general store. The incident came to light after the girl’s mother noticed something amiss and took her for a sonography test. The test showed that she was eight months’ pregnant.

When she told her family about the rape, her father then approached a corporator, who asked him to go to the police.

At the police station, three police personnel, along with other accused who claimed to be social workers, allegedly told the girl and her father that she should marry the 37-year-old.

The father told the court that they agreed after being pressurised. A nikah ceremony was performed, but subsequently, the father was told to forget about the entire episode by accepting Rs 2.5 lakh. The 37-year-old accused also approached police against the father, who then moved the Bombay High Court. In 2014, an FIR was filed in the case.