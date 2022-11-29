scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Man gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting his minor daughter

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, she and her husband started living separately in 2012. While the father stayed with the couple's son in Uttar Pradesh, the girl stayed with her mother in Mumbai.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, she and her husband started living separately in 2012. (Representational/File)

A POCSO court in Mumbai on Monday sentenced a 43-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter in 2017.

According to the complaint filed by the girl’s mother, she and her husband started living separately in 2012. While the father stayed with the couple’s son in Uttar Pradesh, the girl stayed with her mother in Mumbai. But in 2017, the couple again started living together with their children.

Prosecutor Veena Shelar referred to the complaint, which stated that once the couple started residing together, the man would sleep next to their daughter. The girl later told her mother that the father was indulging in gandaa kaam with her. The girl said that when her mother was not around, the father would sexually assault her and warned her not to inform her mother. The next day, the woman filed a complaint against her husband for offences of rape and criminal intimidation.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:54:03 am
