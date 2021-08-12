Man gets 10 years in jail for rape of 14-year-old neighbour

A special court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a 14-year-old neighbour in 2019.

The court relied on the testimony of the girl – who had come for the deposition from London – her tuition teacher to whom she had confided and another friend who had seen her being harassed on one occasion by the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor V D More said that in April 2019, the tuition teacher had noticed that the girl had become quiet and her grades were deteriorating. When she asked her about it, the girl began to cry and said that a neighbour had raped her on multiple occasions.

The girl added that she had not informed anyone, as the man had threatened to kill her, her elder sister and mother.

The teacher then went on to inform the mother, who began to drop the girl to school.

On one occasion, the girl had forgotten her pouch and returned home alone to fetch it, when the accused again forcefully took her to his home and raped her, said More.

The incident came to light when the mother came looking for her.

The mother then approached a social worker and a police complaint was filed.

The court found the accused guilty on charges including rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.