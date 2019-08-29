Mumbai: Man gets 10-year jail for sexually abusing minor girl

A SPECIAL court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to 10-year jail for raping a 14-year-old girl and impregnating her.

The incident, which occurred in December 2016, had come to light after the girl was taken to a health clinic for abdominal pain and suspected dengue. The doctor gave her some medicines but when the pain did not subside she was rushed to a government hospital, where a sonography test found that the minor was pregnant. Based on the complaint of her mother, an FIR was registered.

The minor, during her deposition, led by special public prosecutor Geeta Sharma in 2017, told the court that the accused would often talk to her and ask her about her well-being.

On September 19, 2016, he asked her to buy some milk and when she returned, he took her to his house, made coffee and offered it to her. The girl told the court that after drinking the coffee she fell unconscious and when she woke up, she realised she had been sexually abused.

On September 21, the accused once again asked the girl to come to his house. When she refused to accompany him, he threatened her that he would share her nude photographs.

After the incident came to light, the accused was arrested and found guilty of rape and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.