Man from UP arrested for murder of 34-yr-old woman in Goregaon

Tracking his phone location, police apprehended Bind near Varanasi airport on Tuesday Tracking his phone location, police apprehended Bind near Varanasi airport on Tuesday

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Tuesday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly murdering a 34-year-old woman in Goregaon last week. The woman, Gudiya Nishad, was found dead in a home in Prem Nagar, Goregaon west, on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Nishad had been allegedly cheating on her husband, Jagdish, with a local resident Tajbahadur Bind, who had not been spotted in the locality since the murder.

Police said Bind had also been dating another woman living in Prem Nagar, but had hidden the fact from Nishad.

“On Saturday, the deceased came to know that the accused was cheating on her and also learnt the identity of the other woman,” said an official from Crime Branch unit 11.

In a fit of rage, the police said, Nishad abused Bind on the phone and rushed to the home of his other partner. “The accused also rushed to his partner’s home and met Nishad there. Nishad attacked him and tried to strangle him. But he picked up a knife lying in the house and stabbed her in the throat,” the official added. Later, the police recovered the body from the Prem Nagar residence.

Bind’s partner then told the Crime Branch that he had fled to his relatives’ home in Surat. By the time the police reached Gujarat, however, Bind’s family told them that he had already left after stopping there for only a few hours. They told the police that he fled to Uttar Pradesh.

Tracking his phone location, Assistant Police Inspector Sharad Zine of unit 11 apprehended Bind near Varanasi airport on Tuesday. The police cliamed to have seized the blood soaked clothes that Bind was wearing when he committed the murder, from his possession. The police said that Bind was heading towards his village in UP’s Bhadohi district. Bind will be brought back to Mumbai after the police obtain transit remand from a court in Varanasi.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App