Man from UP arrested for impersonating Bombay High Court Chief Justice, trying to dupe officers

A 34-year-old man has been arrested from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly impersonating Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta and trying to cheat court officers. The police said that the accused had set Justice Datta’s name and photo as a display picture on WhatsApp and sent out messages demanding Amazon Pay gift cards.
The accused has been identified as Maikulal Chandanlal Diwakar and the investigation revealed that he had tried to dupe two other registrars at the Nagpur and Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court using a similar modus operandi, the police said.
An officer from Azad Maidan police station said: “In June, Diwakar sent out messages to the court officers. He had sent the message from the fake profile he had created of the Chief justice of Bombay High Court to deceive his subordinates. He then sent messages asking whether they were aware of Amazon gift cards and subsequently asked them to buy those and share details with him.”
However, the court officer’s sensed something amiss after which they inquired and came to know that someone was trying to dupe them, said the police. A case was registered at Azad Maidan police station.
“We then started probing and with the help of the call data record and other technical evidence, we traced him at his residence in Bareilly,” said an officer. The accused was arrested on Saturday at Bareilly after which he was produced in a court there, the officer added.
“After obtaining a transit remand from the court in Uttar Pradesh, we got him to Mumbai and produced him in Killa court,” said the officer.
