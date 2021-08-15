Mumbai: Man from Rajasthan held for ‘conspiring’ to steal from jeweller

LT Marg Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly conspiring with three other accused and stealing Rs 2.23 crore from a jeweller.

The police said that the arrested man, identified as Kevaram Devasi, plotted the heist with the complainant’s employee, who fled with gold ornaments weighing 5.6 kg after the jeweller asked him to deliver the ornaments at their office in Odisha.

The police said that the complainant, Rajendra Kantilal Jain (49), hired Ruparam Devasi and his brother Badaram. Ruparam works at their office in Odisha while Badaram works at the complainant’s office in Zaveri Bazaar for the last seven years. He is often given the job of delivering gold ornaments at their Odisha office, said the police.

On June 21, the complainant handed over gold ornaments weighing 5.61 kg, worth Rs 2.23 crore, to Badaram and instructed him to deliver them at their office in Odisha. Badaram, however, did not show up at the Odisha office and went missing. Jain then lodged a complaint at LT Marg police station and a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating was registered.

A special team was appointed, and it found that Badaram left his phone in a long-distance train and got off at Pune. The police checked CCTV footage at Pune station and found that three other accused — identified as Kevaram Devasi, Harish Devasi and Lakhan Devasi — met Badaram outside the station.

An officer said, “As and when we got a tip-off about Badaram’s location, we sent a team to different locations.”

Last week, the accomplices were seen meeting Badaram outside Pune station, and it was learnt that Kevaram was at Girwa tehsil in Udaipur. “He worked as a shepherd there. A team was sent and he was arrested,” added another officer.

During questioning, the police learnt that the four were conspiring to loot the jeweller for a long time.

Sources in the department revealed that the four are from the same village, Sumerpur Tehsil in Pali district of Rajasthan. They met recently when Badaram mentioned that he delivers gold for his employer from Mumbai to Odisha.

“We believe that Kevaram, who has a history, came up with the plan and it was executed by Badaram,” said an officer.

While no recovery has been made from Kevaram, the police said they are trying to locate the other accused.