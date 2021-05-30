Man from Karnataka held in rape case

According to the DN Nagar police, the accused is Kumar Hegde, 33, who worked as actress Kangana Ranaut’s bodyguard.

The DN Nagar police on Sunday arrested a man from Karnataka for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her.

A police team nabbed him in Karnataka and will bring him back to Mumbai on Monday, after which he will be produced before a magistrate court.

An FIR was registered against him on May 19. In her complaint, the woman told the police that she knew Hegde for eight years. In June 2020, Hegde proposed marriage and she accepted his proposal, she said. Hegde then reportedly told her they should enter into a live-in relationship for a few months as they would be married soon, and the complainant agreed.

Within days he moved into her flat and pressured her to enter into a physical relationship, but later started ignoring her marriage demands, the complainant said.

On April 27 this year, Hegde allegedly called her and said he had to go to his hometown in Karnataka as his mother had died, and borrowed Rs 50,000 from her. Days later, his phones were switched off. On May 11, she received a phone call from a woman from Karnataka claiming to be Hegde’s mother and saying that she doesn’t want her son to marry her as they are from different communities.

On June 5, a common friend informed the complainant that Hegde would be marrying another woman. That was when the complainant approached the police.

An FIR was registered against Hegde under Section 376 (Rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC.