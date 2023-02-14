Man from Borivali held third time for making hoax call to cops after getting drunk

A 32-year-old man from Borivali with a penchant to call up the police control room with imaginary threats after getting tipsy was arrested for the third time for a similar offence by the Mumbai Police Tuesday.

Prior to this, Suraj Dharma Jadhav had spent months behind bars after making threat calls claiming bombs had been kept at hotels and malls in the city. He also has cases of theft, molestation and attempt to murder registered against him.

Borivali senior inspector Ninad Sawant said Jadhav was arrested by them after he made a threat call to the police control room Monday evening around 6.30 pm. Jadhav claimed that he overheard two men in an auto in the Eksar Dongri area of Borivali (west) that they were carrying RDX and were planning a major terror strike. He further claimed that the duo resides in Dongri.

Based on the call, the police machinery swung into action but soon realised it was a hoax call. Following this, the police traced Jadhav’s number to the Eksar area and found him sozzled under the influence of alcohol. The Borivali police had arrested him in 2021 in a case of molestation.

Sawant said that on checking his antecedents, they found that he had first been arrested by the Vakola police in March last year after he had made a threat call to the police control room claiming bombs had been placed there. Later, when he was arrested, he told the police that a watchman at the University had shooed him off due to which he wanted to get back at him. He was released on bail in the first week of October 2022.

However, within two weeks again, he made another phone call to the police control room. This time, he claimed there were bombs at various five-star hotels, malls and cinema halls in the western suburbs. After the police realised it was a hoax call, his number was traced and the Vakola police placed him under arrest again.

An officer from Borivali police station said that he had recently managed to procure bail but once again made another hoax call. The officer added, “He is addicted to country liquor and when he is under the influence of alcohol, he inadvertently ends up making these phone calls to get back at someone or something.”

The officer said the accused is married and has kids. While occasionally he works as a caterer at weddings, most often he is unemployed and ends up spending whatever money he has on alcohol. The officer said that there are a total of six cases against him now, three of which pertain to making these calls.