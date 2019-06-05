Mumbai: Man found with throat slit, business partner detained

A 38-year-old man was found dead at his residence with his throat slit on Monday, police said.

According to police, the suspect, who has been detained from Pune, was a business partner of the victim, but their relationship had reportedly turned sour due to financial problems.

The deceased, Anand Narayanan, lived on the seventh floor of Penta Galaxy in Antop Hill with his wife and parents, who had recently gone to Puducherry when the incident happened, police said.

On Sunday night, Narayanan had gone out for drinks with two friends, Sarang Patharkar and Tambi, police added.

“The three went out for drinks, but later they decided to buy more alcohol and spend the night at Narayanan’s residence. It was there that Narayanan was found dead the following morning,” said a police officer.

The police registered a case and checked CCTV camera footage, following which they located Tambi and Patharkar. Tambi, who was detained first, claimed to be innocent.

“Tambi claims that he slept in the hall and is unaware about what happened after that. But, he suspects that Patharkar might have gone inside the bedroom, where Narayanan was sleeping, and slit his throat,” a police officer said.

In the CCTV footage, Patharkar can be seen leaving the building with a knife, police said. He left the building on his scooty. The police said that he escaped to Pune, but was detained on Tuesday evening.

The police said that till three years ago, Narayanan worked with a leading news channel as an accountant after which he left his job and started working with Patharkar. He promised him high profit margins.

“Patharkar owned a hotel in Pune but wanted to start one in Mumbai, so he got in touch with Narayanan. They worked together for three years but of late, Narayanan had wanted to end his partnership with Patharkar as he had started another hotel in Shivaji Park. However, Patharkar refused to agree, due to which we believe he must have killed Narayanan,” an investigator said.

Police are yet to ascertain Tambi’s role in the matter.