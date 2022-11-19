Man found murdered in Audi on Mumbai-Goa highway

A 44-year-old man was found murdered inside an Audi car on the Mumbai-Goa highway near Panvel Friday evening. The local police have ascertained his identity and further probe is on to arrest the murderer.

The police identified the deceased as Sanjay Karle from Yeshwant Nagar in Pune’s Talegaon Dabhade area based on an identity card found on him. Karle had a business of supplying water through water tankers. The Audi is registered in his friend’s name but he was using it. He is survived by his wife and an eight-year-old daughter.

The local Panvel Taluka police received information from a person about a red Audi parked on the side of the Mumbai-Goa highway near a nursery in Panvel area. A police team rushed to the spot and saw a man lying unconscious inside the car which was locked from the inside.

They opened the car and checked the individual and found four stab wounds on his chest. “We rushed him to the nearest hospital but he was declared dead before admission,” said a police official from Panvel Taluka police station.

“We have got in touch with his family and further probe is on to trace the person who was last seen with him,” added the police official. The police said it’s not clear where he was headed when the murder took place.