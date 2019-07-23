Man found dead with bullet wound in Mumbai’s Oshiwara

A man in his early thirties was found dead inside his flat in Oshiwara area on late Monday evening. The deceased, identified as Vicky Ganji, was found with a bullet wound in his chest.

He was rushed to the civic-run Cooper hospital where he was declared dead, said police.

A senior officer said that Ganji resided in flat no 311 of Narmada apartments behind Oshiwara police station and he was unemployed. His family has alleged that someone entered the house and shot him in the chest.

Police said that they were awaiting the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death.