Man flees Vikhroli police station lock-up, held again

A 30-year-old man, who was arrested last Wednesday by the Vikhroli police for allegedly possessing narcotics substance, escaped from the police station lock-up early Sunday. He was later arrested from Wadala.

The police said Shahrukh Hasam Syed, a historysheeter, was arrested by the Vikhroli police in a NDPS case.

An officer said he was produced before the local court that remanded him in police custody till February 14.

“He was kept in the lock-up inside the police station. He left the lock-up only during interrogation,” said an officer.

The police said that around 8 pm on Saturday, two constables were deputed to keep guard at Syed’s lock-up. “Around 3.30 am, the two constables heard the sound of a vehicle approaching the police station… Usually, assistant commissioner of police, deputy commissioner and additional commissioner arrive at the police station for their rounds at night… so the constables got distracted and left their post to look outside,” said an officer from Vikhroli police station.

In the meantime, Syed allegedly removed his handcuffs, came out of the lock-up and escaped. The police said that according to the lock-up in charge, he saw Syed running from the rear side of the police station and gave him a chase but to no avail.

Following this, nine teams were set up to trace Syed after the zonal deputy commissioner was informed. A case was also registered against Syed under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code.

An officer said, “When we checked CCTV camera footage, we saw Syed talking to one person in Ghatkopar. The person was detained and he told us that Syed wanted to go to Mumbra and was asking him for money.”

The police said they also came to know that two individuals from Mumbra were in touch with Syed. “They were also questioned and on Sunday, we came to know that Syed was in Wadala. Subsequently, a team was sent and he was arrested,” the officer said.

A senior officer refused to confirm whether an inquiry has been initiated against the in-charge of the lock-up.