He fled with everyone’s salaries 18 years ago. A steel container in his kitchen gave him away

As the guards briefly stepped toward the lift, Yadav — who had been employed as the driver — took the cash and fled. (Image generated using AI)

Over 18 years ago, Ramjit Sakur Yadav, who worked at Mandhana Industries Ltd, fled with Rs 20 lakh meant to pay the salaries of his colleagues. But it was a steel container in his kitchen that became a crucial piece of evidence against him. On Monday, a Mumbai magistrate court convicted him of theft and sentenced him to three months of simple imprisonment.

But because Yadav had already spent 7 months in jail as an undertrial following his arrest in July 2008, the court said those 7 months would count toward the 3-month sentence. A co-accused, who was booked for receiving the stolen property, was acquitted for lack of evidence.