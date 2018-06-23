Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
Mumbai: Man falls in an open drain, died

The body of the man has been shifted to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General hospital at Sion for autopsy and probe has been initiated BMC officials said.

A man died after he fell into an uncovered drain at Kurla near Eastern Express Highway. The incident took place last night between 12 -12.30 pm according to BMC disaster management unit.

The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained. The locals in the area said that they have been facing problems because of the open drain since past few days. They alleged that the civic body has failed to take necessary action on open drain before the onset of monsoon.

Aayaz Gawathe, a local said, “There are several uncovered manholes in the area. After we complained some of them were covered, however, few are still open. We had been complaining about this for a year.”

