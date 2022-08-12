Man falls for loan app racket; FIR filed

August 12, 2022 1:24:53 am
A 31-year-old medical representative from Kurar in Malad (east) fell prey to loan app fraud this week where the fraudsters tried to extort money from him by threatening to circulate an obscene morphed photo of him with his wife. An FIR has been registered by the Kurar police station on August 11. Incidentally, it’s the same police station where an abetment to suicide case was registered after 38-year-old Sandeep Korgavkar died by suicide on May 4 this year owing to harassment by loan recovery agents.
The complainant told the Kurar police that on August 6, he downloaded “Hugo Loan” from Google play store to get a loan. For verification, he submitted his AADHAR card, PAN card, photo, bank details and some other details. He also gave access to his contact list on the phone. The complainant did not apply for a loan suspecting something amiss but received Rs 1,100 in his e-wallet. He emailed to the company that he never applied for a loan and also called on the number given by them. He was told to pay Rs 2,000.
When he refused , they threatened to harass him by sending his edited photos and defamatory messages to people in his contact list. He paid Rs 1,300 but the frauds kept calling him for more money. When he didn’t give in, they sent him an obscene morphed photo of his with his wife. He then approached the Kurar police.
