Man duped of Rs 96,000 while paying power bill on mobile app, case lodged

Andheri police are on the lookout of an online fraudster who allegedly duped a 31-year-old of Rs 96,000. The accused, police said, had posted his number as the Google Pay customer care to trick people.

According to police, on August 21 the complainant, a private firm employee, tried to pay his electricity bill using Google Pay mobile application, but reportedly there was some error in the transaction.

The complainant then reportedly searched for the online payment system’s customer care number on the internet and contacted it.

“The cyber fraudster, who had updated his own number as the customer care of the digital wallet platform, posed as an official from Google Pay and told the victim that it was a common issue being faced by many users and would be resolved in minutes,” a police officer said. The accused, the official said, then sent a collect request to the complainant and asked him to click on it. “As the complainant clicked on the link, Rs 96,000 got transferred from his account,” the officer added.

The complainant lodged a complaint with Andheri police. After preliminary investigation, police registered a case of cheating against an unidentified person. “We registered the case in the last week of August. The number used to commit the crime was registered in Rajasthan, but it’s still not clear if the accused is operating from that state or not. Our investigation is on,” another police official said. He added so far they had received one complaint, but several others might have been duped by the accused.