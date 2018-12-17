Man duped of Rs 5 lakh with promise of job in Dubai

A 51-year-old man from Juhu was allegedly duped of Rs 5.05 lakh by some people who lured him on the pretext of giving him a job in Dubai with an annual package of Rs 50 lakh. The victim was interviewed three times by the fraudsters but he realised that he was being duped only after he contacted the multinational company in which he was promised a job.

Advertising

Devdatta Kishor Mahapatra is currently employed as a project sales executive at an organisation that produces pumps and motors. In August, he started browsing job portals hoping to find employment in Dubai.

“On August 29, a web portal offered me jobs in three different companies in Dubai. They said they were interested in hiring me. As I have experience of working with a company that produces pumps, I chose a multinational company that is involved in manufacturing pumps,” said the complainant in his statement to police.

Two days after he selected an organisation, he was called for an online interview. The fraudsters claimed that the company had given them the responsibility of interviewing candidates. The interviewer said there would be three rounds.

Advertising

“Following the first interview, the job portal sent me a link and asked me to make a payment of Rs 29,500 for referring him (complainant) to a company. I did not pay at the first instance and later they asked me for all my documents,” added the complainant.

On September 5, the fraudsters called him for the second round of interview, following which they claimed that he had been selected for a job in Dubai. They said he has been offered an annual package of Rs 50 lakh. “The next day they again sent me a link and asked me to make eight different payments amounting to Rs 5.05 lakh, which I paid on September 6. I gave my last interview on October 15,” Mahapatra told the police.

The police said the cyber unit is conducting an investigation to nab the fraudsters.