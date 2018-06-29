Man duped of Rs 42,000 by online fraudsters: Police

A 36-year-old man who does online money transfers through an app was duped after fraudsters used his bank account details to make illegal transactions. The complainant approached the Agripada police on Saturday after which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons. According to the complaint by Chetan Galiya, he lost Rs 42,000 in a series of transactions.

An officer from Agripada police station said that Galiya, who owns a general store, used an online system to make money transfers for the past two years. On June 19, he began the day with Rs 45,668 in the e-wallet that he used to make payments. After carrying out a few online transfers, there was Rs 42,000 in his wallet. An hour later, when he checked, there was just Rs 466 in his account, an officer said.

When he called up the online service through which he made the money transfers, he was told that they had received an e-mail earlier in the day. “The e-mail that had been received from Galiya’s e-mail address asked them to change his mobile number registered with them ‘urgently’. Accordingly, the mobile number was changed following which a series of fraudulent transactions were carried out. Someone had access to his e-mail address using which the mail had been sent,” an officer said.

A case has been registered on the charge of cheating and relevant sections of the IT Act.

