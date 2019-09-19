Man duped of Rs 4 lakh by Facebook friend in Mumbai

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Vile Parle has allegedly been duped of Rs 4 lakh by his Facebook friend and her associate earlier this month. The police said that in August, the complainant, a businessman, received a friend request from a person named Lovely Karen on Facebook. She claimed to be from Griffin city in Georgia.

“The two started chatting and went on to share phone numbers… While speaking over the phone, the woman claimed that she wanted to start a business in India and invited the complainant to become her partner,” said an officer from Vile Parle police station.

On September 3, the woman allegedly sent the complainant a picture of her air ticket to Delhi, from where she said she would arrive in Mumbai on September 6.

“On September 6, the complainant received a phone call from a person named Puja Sharma, who claimed she was a customs officer at the New Delhi international airport. Sharma told the complainant that his US-based friend has been detained for carrying Rs 1 crore in US dollars and would need to pay a fine of Rs 4 lakh. She claimed that the friend wanted the complainant to pay the fine, which she would repay later,” the officer said.

Following this, the complainant paid Rs 4 lakh as fines on the woman’s behalf.

Later, as the caller kept asking for more money, the complainant contacted the Delhi airport. On September 11, the airport officials informed him that he has been conned.

The businessman then filed a complaint with the police, following which, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code and IT Act last week. “We are trying to trace the culprits through the number from which the call was made and the bank account details where the money was transferred by the victim,” said the officer.