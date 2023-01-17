scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Man duped of Rs 3.47 lakh by cyber fraudster posing as electricity department employee

The victim, a resident of Chembur, was tricked into revealing his Paytm and Google Pay details on a dubious app a fraudster had told him to download.

The Chembur police registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case on January 16. (File photo)
Listen to this article
Man duped of Rs 3.47 lakh by cyber fraudster posing as electricity department employee
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A 57-year-old businessman fell prey to an alleged cyberfraud when he acknowledged a ‘non-payment of bill’ message on his phone purportedly sent by the electricity department, said the police.

The victim, a resident of Chembur, was tricked into revealing his Paytm and Google Pay details on a dubious app a fraudster had told him to download. The fraudster then proceeded to siphon off Rs 3.47 lakh from his bank account, said the police.

The Chembur police registered a First Information Report (FIR) on January 16. The complainant, Rajeev Pandey, told the police the incident took place on January 12 when he called an unknown number that had sent him a message alerting him the electricity to his residence would be cut since last month’s bill was still due.

The fraudster, claiming to speak from Adani Electricity, told Pandey his payment for December was pending. He then asked Pandey to download the ‘QR App’ and make a nominal payment of Rs 1. Pandey proceeded to do as the accused asked and tried paying the amount on the app almost four times with two of his UPI apps. Eventually, the fraudster withdrew Rs 3,47,803 from the victim’s account, the police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
What 70 years of war can tell us about the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
Alarmed by AI chatbots, universities start revamping how they teach
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
This wedding season, beware of thieves in guests’ clothing
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states
In US, nearly half of Indian students based in these six states
More from Mumbai

The Chembur police registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and IT Act sections 66 C, (identity theft) and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource).

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 15:48 IST
Next Story

Cong says Rahul Gandhi to end Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag hoisting at party HQ, Lal Chowk ‘part of RSS agenda’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close