Man duped of Rs 2.72 crore: FIR against Maria Susairaj, jailmate for fraud

NEARLY A month after Thane police registered an FIR against Maria Susairaj and four others in connection with a cheating case, Powai police have registered another FIR against the former Kannada actress, who was convicted for destroying evidence in television executive Neeraj Grover’s murder case in 2008. The FIR names Susairaj, one Paromita Chakravorty and two others for allegedly duping a Thane-based businessman of at least Rs 2.72 crore. No arrests have been made so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Navin Reddy said, “We have registered an FIR against Susairaj, Chakravorty and two others. They had promised help to the complainant to obtain a bank loan at low interest rates.” A police officer said the case dates back to 2013, when the complainant purchased a plot in Kalyan. The complainant wanted to develop the plot and required Rs 5 crore for it. A person known to the complainant introduced him to Chakravorty, who called him to her shop in Powai. There, the complainant was introduced to Susairaj.

Police said when a few days later the complainant went to meet Chakravorty at her office, she allegedly told him she could loan him up to Rs 30 crore. The complainant agreed to take Rs 30 crore and paid Rs 2.72 crore as security deposit. According to police, over a period of time, he ended up paying more money to the accused under various pretexts. When he realised he had been cheated, he approached Powai police. Senior inspector at Powai police station Anil Pophale said, “So far no arrests have been made. Investigations are at a preliminary stage.”

Police said Susairaj and Chakravorty became friends when they were lodged in Byculla prison between 2010 and 2012. While Susairaj was behind bars in connection with the murder of Grover, Chakravorty has a cheating case against her at Amboli police station. She had allegedly posed as the daughter of former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and conned several people. While Chakravorty was arrested by Thane police last month, they are still looking for Susairaj.

