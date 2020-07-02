Man duped in Andheri by two posing as cops

“When he returned to confront them, the two accused had escaped,” said the officer, adding that a case has been lodged. (Representational) “When he returned to confront them, the two accused had escaped,” said the officer, adding that a case has been lodged. (Representational)

A 53-year-old manager of a leading film production house was allegedly duped of his valuables worth a lakh by two men posing as policemen in Andheri on Tuesday.

The complainant, in his statement, told the police that owing to the lockdown, the production house he works for was closed since March 23 and had opened on June 15. He was called to work on Tuesday. He added that he took a taxi from his house around 10.45 am and got off at 11.40 am at the Western Express Highway, at the beginning of Andheri Bridge near Gundwali bus stand.

“While he was walking, he says he came across two individuals who alighted from an autorickshaw in plain clothes. One of them allegedly approached him and said that they were policemen,” said an officer.

The complainant told the police: “He said his senior officer was calling me. When I went there, the other man asked me where I was going and do I have permission to travel amid the lockdown? After I showed them a permission letter and my office identity card, he said that there is a blockade ahead.”

He added that the two men then started taking out the gold chain he wore around his neck and his finger rings on the ground that it was not safe to wear the jewellery when he reaches the area that is facing the blockade.

“They said they were wrapping his valuables in a piece of paper. They put the wrapped paper in his bag and advised him to hold it closely,” said the officer. After going a little further, when the complainant checked the wrapped paper, he found his valuables were missing. “When he returned to confront them, the two accused had escaped,” said the officer, adding that a case has been lodged.

