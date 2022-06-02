Man duped of Rs 4.4L by fraudster posing as ‘electricity board’ official

A 62-year-old man was cheated of Rs 4.4 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be an official from the ‘electricity board’ and tricked him into paying the amount on the pretext of updating his account.

The man was asked to download Anydesk, an application which gives access to mobile activities to a third party. The fraudster then asked him to send Re 1 and sent him a payment link for the same.

When the victim made the payment, the fraudster saw all his bank details and used them to generate new transactions. He was also able to see the one time passwords being received on the victim’s phone.

Within minutes, the fraudster made several bank transactions and withdrew Rs 4.4 lakh. Realising he had been duped, the man later approached the police.