Man detained with 22 kg gold at Mumbai airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, on Wednesday detained a passenger for allegedly smuggling 22 kg of gold into the country from Dubai by violating Customs norms.

Advertising

According to the AIU, the passenger carried 44 gold bars, each weighing 500 gm and worth over Rs 6.74 crore, concealed in underwears.

The agency, in a statement, said the passenger was intercepted at the arrival hall after he cleared himself through Customs green channel.

“The passenger, in his statement recorded under Section 108 of the Customs Act, 1962, has admitted knowledge, possession, carriage, concealment, recovery and involvement in smuggling of the said gold bars,” said the AIU statement.

The agency also said the passenger has admitted that he had smuggled gold earlier as well. The agency has recovered Rs 1.51 crore from the passenger’s residence. A part of the money, the AIU claimed, is from commission received by him for smuggling gold into the country.

“During a follow-up action, an amount of Rs 1.51 crore was recovered from the residence of the passenger, part of which he admittedly received as commission for earlier smuggled gold,” said the AIU.

According to official data, as on June 2018, at least 290 cases of gold smuggling — the highest in the country — has been registered at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and the Customs has recovered gold worth Rs 42.14 crore.

Advertising

Calicut International Airport has 135 smuggling cases involving gold worth Rs 16.67 crore and Cochin International Airport is next with 116 cases of seized gold worth over Rs 11 crore.