Man detained at Dadar station ‘with over Rs 67 lakh’

The Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) of Central Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has busted a hawala (money laundering) racket at Dadar station by detaining a man from whom Rs 67.47 lakh was allegedly recovered.

The accused, Sendharam Khumaram, arrived in Mumbai from Amravati and was waiting at platform number 1 of Dadar station to deliver the hawala money to someone, RPF officials said.

Since his behaviour and movement appeared suspicious to RPF officials viewing CCTV footage, he was monitored for some time. Once he started moving from the platform, a CIB team stopped him and when his bag was checked, Rs 67.47 lakh was recovered, source said.

Officials then informed the investigation branch of the Income Tax department and Khumaram was handed over to them.

“The accused has been handed over to the IT department for probing the matter further and they have registered an offence,” said Jitendra Kumar Shrivastava, RPF divisional Security Commissioner (DSC).