Man beaten to death during party at aviation union office in Mumbai

By: PTI | Mumbai
Updated: August 9, 2022 11:33:45 am
Updated: August 9, 2022 11:33:45 am
A man was allegedly beaten to death during a liquor party at an aviation union office in Mumbai’s Santacruz, a police official said on Monday. The accused has been arrested.
Abdul Sheikh , 50, and some others were drinking in the union office of the Airports Authority of India on Sunday night when the incident took place, he said.
“Sheikh is an AAI employee and was beaten to death allegedly by one Nikhil Sharma alias Kapali, 30, who has been arrested. As per the complainant, Sheikh died when he intervened in a fight involving Sharma,” the Santacruz police station official said.
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:31:14 am
