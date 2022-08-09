scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Man beaten to death during party at aviation union office in Mumbai

The victim and a few others were drinking in the union office of the Airports Authority of India on Sunday night when the incident took place.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: August 9, 2022 11:33:45 am
murder, mumbai, indian express(Representational File Photo)

A man was allegedly beaten to death during a liquor party at an aviation union office in Mumbai’s Santacruz, a police official said on Monday. The accused has been arrested.

Abdul Sheikh , 50, and some others were drinking in the union office of the Airports Authority of India on Sunday night when the incident took place, he said.

More from Mumbai

“Sheikh is an AAI employee and was beaten to death allegedly by one Nikhil Sharma alias Kapali, 30, who has been arrested. As per the complainant, Sheikh died when he intervened in a fight involving Sharma,” the Santacruz police station official said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 11:31:14 am

Most Popular

1

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

2

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

3

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

4

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

5

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement