Man dead, 5 cops hurt in mob violence outside police station in Dhule

Dhule Police, late on Wednesday, opened fire at two persons from a mob of over 75 people outside the Dondaicha police station in Dondaicha town, Dhule district, as they started hurling stones at the police, injuring five personnel. The mob took away two accused, arrested in a sexual harassment case of a minor girl, from the police custody.

Two persons from the mob were injured in the firing. Soon after the duo were taken to civil hospital, another clash took place between the mob and local residents in support of the victim. One person, identified as Shahbaz Shah, (50) died in the clash. He had suffered head injury after being assaulted with kicks, punches and bamboo sticks.

The situation came under control in the wee hours on Thursday. Security was beefed up at the police station and the hospital, with deployment of adequate personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

The Dondaicha police said on Wednesday afternoon, they lodged a case of sexual harassment of a minor girl under Section 354 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.

Three persons — two brothers and another accused — who molested the victim were arrested on Wednesday night. Late at night, the mob came to the police station to get the accused freed. When the police asked them to leave, they got violent and started pelting stones at the police station.

At 11.30 pm in a bid to control the mob, two rounds were fired at the agitators. The mob still managed to escape with the accused.

Around 12.15 am, the clash between the locals in support of the victim and the mob took place.

Dhule Superintendent of Police Chinmay Pandit told The Indian Express, “The situation is under control now. We have made separate teams to nab all the accused.”

“We have registered two FIRs. One is for attempt to murder, obstructing public servant from discharging duty, helping accused to escape from police custody, rioting with dangerous weapons among other charges and the second one is a case of murder outside the civil hospital against three persons. We are on the lookout for the accused,” said Senior Inspector of Dondaicha police station Dnyaneshwar Ware.

In a late-night development, Ware was transferred from the police station.