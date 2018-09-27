Man creates ‘fake Facebook account, uploads woman’s phone number’, held

The man allegedly created a fake Facebook profile in the name of the woman and uploaded obscene images and even her number. (Representational Image) The man allegedly created a fake Facebook profile in the name of the woman and uploaded obscene images and even her number. (Representational Image)

A PUNE-BASED man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account in the name of a 24-year-old woman and uploading her phone number on the social networking site to harass her.

The accused, Prashant Medhe (30), is a manager at a mall in Pune. Police said he wanted to get back at the woman and her family after they refused his marriage proposal.

An officer linked to the case said that Medhe had met the woman on a matrimonial website in September last year. He later came down to Mumbai to meet the woman and her parents at their residence in the western suburbs. After a few meetings, the woman’s family members communicated to him that they were not in favour of the relationship.

“Medhe did not take the rejection well and decided to harass the woman and her family,” the officer said. He then created a fake profile in the woman’s name and uploaded several obscene photographs and videos on Facebook. He also uploaded the cellphone number of the woman and one of her friends, following which they received several phone calls from strangers asking for sexual favours. The family later approached the local police station where an FIR was registered against unidentified persons.

Unit 8 of the Crime Branch traced Medhe to Kothrud in Pune. Following this, a team led by Senior Inspector Sanjay Salunkhe arrested Medhe from his Pune residence.

