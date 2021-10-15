Man convicted under POCSO Act for singing songs, whistling at minor

A 33-YEAR-OLD man was convicted under the POCSO Act for singing Bollywood songs and whistling at a minor. The court sentenced the man to a jail term of nearly four months, a term he had already served in jail before being released on bail in 2014.

According to the prosecution, on September 5, 2014, the victim, a Class VII student, was returning from school when the accused whistled, called her ‘chikni’ and sang Bollywood songs. The girl ran home in fear.

Her mother told the court that she had seemed nervous and on inquiring she told her about the incident. She also said that this had happened 2-3 times. An FIR was filed at Vakola police station, and the accused was arrested.

The court relied on the testimony of the minor and two independent witnesses who had seen the accused harass her and confronted him.

The accused’s lawyer had argued that Ganpati festival was on at the time of the incident and the songs were being played on the loudspeaker. It also said that the accused has a mental disorder. The court, however, said that no evidence was submitted to prove this claim.

“The act of whistling and singing a song towards victim, itself suggests that the accused had committed the act with no other reason, but only with sexual intent to commit sexual harassment,” the special court said. It also said that such incidents have an adverse impact on victims. It held him guilty under section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was arrested on September 6, 2014, and granted bail on December 22, 2014, which was considered his punishment term by the court.