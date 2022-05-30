Mumbai: Man convicted in Saki Naka rape case, sentencing on June 1

Eight months after a 32-year-old woman was raped and killed, a sessions court in Dindoshi on Monday convicted a 44-year-old man for the crime. The sessions court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on June 1.

Mohan Chauhan was found guilty on charges including murder, rape and relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

On the intervening night of September 9 and September 10, 2021, the woman was found lying injured in Saki Naka. She was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where she passed away on September 11.

Chauhan was arrested for the offence. The state government had appointed special public prosecutor Raja Thakare for the case.

Within 18 days, the police filed a chargesheet against Chauhan. It was claimed that the accused had inserted a sharp object into the private parts of the victim, causing severe injuries.

During the trial, 37 witnesses were examined, including the victim’s parents.