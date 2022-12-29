scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Man arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping dies by suicide at Taloja jail

An officer said that the duo had met on social media platforms and started a relationship. After the duo ran away, the girl’s parents registered a missing persons complaint at the Kamothe police station.

A 19 year old arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping hung himself using his pant on the intervening night. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 19-year-old man arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping and lodged at Taloja Central Jail in Maharashtra’s Raigad allegedly died by suicide on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the police, an undertrial alerted the prison staff after he saw his body.

An officer from the local police station said the accused, a sweeper, was arrested on September 22 this year in a rape case. The police had arrested him for coercing a 16-year-old girl to elope with him.

The officer added they had met on social media platforms and started a relationship. After they ran away, the girl’s parents registered a missing person complaint. The police found during the probe that the girl had fled with the accused with whom she had a relationship.

However, as per law since she is a minor, the police registered a rape case once they were tracked as the couple had maintained a physical relationship. The man was arrested and lodged at the Taloja prison where the incident took place.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

Soon after the incident came to light, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at the Kharghar police station.

The age of consent debate has been referred to by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud recently where he urged the legislature to take into consideration the growing concern around the ‘age of consent’ under the Act.

More from Mumbai

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 11:58 IST
Next Story

Mbappe: ‘His [Emiliano Martinez’s] celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste energy on such absurd things’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close