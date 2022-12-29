Man arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping dies by suicide at Taloja jail

A 19-year-old man arrested on charges of rape and kidnapping and lodged at Taloja Central Jail in Maharashtra’s Raigad allegedly died by suicide on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the police, an undertrial alerted the prison staff after he saw his body.

An officer from the local police station said the accused, a sweeper, was arrested on September 22 this year in a rape case. The police had arrested him for coercing a 16-year-old girl to elope with him.

The officer added they had met on social media platforms and started a relationship. After they ran away, the girl’s parents registered a missing person complaint. The police found during the probe that the girl had fled with the accused with whom she had a relationship.

However, as per law since she is a minor, the police registered a rape case once they were tracked as the couple had maintained a physical relationship. The man was arrested and lodged at the Taloja prison where the incident took place.

Soon after the incident came to light, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at the Kharghar police station.

The age of consent debate has been referred to by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud recently where he urged the legislature to take into consideration the growing concern around the ‘age of consent’ under the Act.